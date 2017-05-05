Pages Navigation Menu

“5 years to fix SASSA problem” – Jacaranda FM

“5 years to fix SASSA problem”
Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has told Parliament's portfolio committee on social development that the process to resolve the payment of social grants by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will take up to five years.
