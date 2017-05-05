“5 years to fix SASSA problem” – Jacaranda FM
|
Jacaranda FM
|
“5 years to fix SASSA problem”
Jacaranda FM
Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has told Parliament's portfolio committee on social development that the process to resolve the payment of social grants by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will take up to five years.
Bathabile Dlamini's Sassa contracts with workstreams deemed 'irregular' – report
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!