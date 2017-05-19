50-year-old pleads guilty to stealing neighbour’s N18,000 phone

A 50-year-old man, Muritala Olaniyan, on Friday pleaded guilty to stealing his neighbour’s mobile phone while buying goods from his shop.

Olaniyan admitted that he stole the Samsung phone from Mr Godwin Enoch at 9a.m. on May 12 at Sari Iganmu, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, had told the court that the phone was valued at N18,000.

“The phone has been recovered from him,’’ Okoliko said.‎

‎

He noted that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the law stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.A. Paul, will on May 22 review the facts of the case and sentence Olaniyan.

Paul ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison custody until then.

