500 Ex-Corps Members Become Katsina Entrepreneurs

BY ANDY ASEMOTA

Besides no fewer than 500 ex-corps members who benefitted from the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programes that have established their own businesses and settled down in parts of Katsina State, 321 serving corps members have sourced for and obtained loans and on the verge of starting their own businesses in the state.

The State Coordinator, NYSC Katsina, Mr. John Okpo, made this known on Thursdy during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members deployed to Katsina.

“Due to the impressive performance, Katsina is currently chosen as the centre for SAED in the training programme for the North West Zone and has successfully hosted continuous training prograames of Bank of Industry and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” he added.

Okpo disclosed that NYSC recorded the remarkable achievements in SAED activities in view of the in-camp training facilities provided by the state government at the Katsina Youth Craft Village and cooperation of of various organisations for post camp training.

“On these, NYSC Katsina has been rated second best and has got three different awards,” said Okpo, while expressing the immense appreciation of the NYSC family to Governor Aminu Bello Masari for his commitment to the success of the NYSC scheme.

“Corps members must painstakingly participate in all camp activities and you will be glad you did,” he charged the newly sworn-in Nigerian graduates.

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his adress read on the occasion by the special adviser to Governor Masari on youths development, Aminu Khalil Ibrahim, assured the readiness of Federal Government to to assist hardworking and enterprising Nigerian youths to succeed in their various endeavours.

Osinbajo also noted that with the patriotism of young Nigerians and cooperation of all citizens, the anti-corruption fight of the present administration would usher in a positive change.

The post 500 Ex-Corps Members Become Katsina Entrepreneurs appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

