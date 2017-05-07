Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

500 years later, Martin Luther’s 95 theses wield immense influence – Lexington Herald Leader

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Lexington Herald Leader

500 years later, Martin Luther's 95 theses wield immense influence
Lexington Herald Leader
In 1517, an obscure academic either tacked or glued (sources differ) a single sheet of paper to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, in northeast Germany. This small act upended Christianity forever. Martin Luther's 95 theses, written on that paper
Thousands gather to mark ReformationITV News
500 years of Luther's Reformation (1517-2017)Daily Trust

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.