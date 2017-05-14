5000 Bauchi farmers to benefit from Greenland-initiated loan facility – Vanguard
|
5000 Bauchi farmers to benefit from Greenland-initiated loan facility
Vanguard
No fewer than 5,000 farmers in Bauchi state are expected to benefit from agricultural loan facility initiated by a Bauchi-based firm, Greenland Farmers and Business Solutions Ltd, in collaboration with Tijarah Micro-Finance Bank, Bauchi. Chairman of …
