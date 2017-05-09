50,000 migrants crossed Mediterranean in 4 months–IOM

Almost 50,000 migrants had so far crossed the Mediterranean Sea to enter Europe in 2017, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said. IOM Spokesperson Joel Millman, also put the number of migrants and refugees killed while trying to cross the straits to at least 1,309 in 2017. “Some 49,310 migrants and refugees entered Europe by…

The post 50,000 migrants crossed Mediterranean in 4 months–IOM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

