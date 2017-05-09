52 -year- old man pleads guilty to raping 3 minors

A 52-year-old man, John Udensi, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping three minors, aged 10, 11 and 13. Udensi, a resident of Angwan-Boarder, Tudun Wada in Jos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of rape, before a Jos High Court. The trial judge, Justice Nafisa Musa, after listening to his plea, adjourned the matter to June 19, to enable the prosecution place all facts before the court, in view of the plea of guilt.

