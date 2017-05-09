Pages Navigation Menu

52 -year- old man pleads guilty to raping 3 minors

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 52-year-old man, John Udensi, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to raping three minors, aged 10, 11 and 13. Udensi, a resident of Angwan-Boarder, Tudun Wada in Jos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of rape, before a Jos High Court. The trial judge, Justice Nafisa Musa, after listening to his plea, adjourned the matter to June 19, to enable the prosecution place all facts before the court, in view of the plea of guilt.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

