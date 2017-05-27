Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in four days – The Straits Times

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Zee News

54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in four days
The Straits Times
Migrants rescued by the Libyan coastguard arrive at a naval base in Tripoli, May 26, 2017. PHOTO: AFP. Published. 1 hour ago. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More. Share Tweet Linkedin Pin Google+ Reddit Print. Permalink: http://str.sg/4uHP. Copy.
54 dead, some 10000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in 4 daysGuardian (blog)
Flood of migrants attempted to reach Europe Friday – Libyan Coast GuardThe Libya Observer
IOM: More than 60000 migrants reach Europe by sea in 2017New Zealand Herald
Daily Sabah –Eastern Mirror –Eyewitness News –Daily Mail
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.