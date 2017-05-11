5500 Nigerians to be deported from Libya, Mali – Vanguard
5500 Nigerians to be deported from Libya, Mali
A total number of 5,500 Nigerians are set to be deported from Mali and Libya, over various migration offences ranging from Hunan trafficking, smuggling of migrants, and non possession of valid travel documents. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
Over 5000 Nigerians awaiting evacuation to Nigeria – NAPTIP DG
