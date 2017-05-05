$5m Suit: Confess Your Sins, Apostle Suleman Urges Otobo

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Sunday, advised his Canada-based accuser, Stephanie Otobo, to confess her sins for the allegations levelled against him before claiming to have repented.

The cleric also demanded to see, among other things, “the explosive incontrovertible evidence” she had boasted about; the travel documents “she promised to reveal and the nude pictures she claimed to have in her possession.”

While urging the public to take her claim of being ‘born again’ with a pinch of salt, the cleric said Otobo must provide answers to some salient questions over allegations that he had amorous relationship with her before she could be believed.

Suleman in a statement by his Communications Manager, Phrank Shaibu, expressed doubts about Otobo’s new claim of being born again, coming on the heels of the fresh suit instituted by her against him in Canada.

He stated, “A girl, who lied that she had her marriage introduction in the Apostle’s office, should be honest enough to do her damage control in the office of the court where she filed her suit by providing supporting proof rather than this suspicious ‘handing it over to the Lord’ when the time came for her to have her day in court.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman has refused to be blackmailed and his refusal has frustrated his accuser and her sponsors who now hope that this issue will die a natural death but you cannot play with the Lord’s servant and now go to Him without first confessing.”

The cleric pointed out that repentance must come before her accuser could claim to be born again.

Suleman added, “After besmirching the reputation of a man that she has never physically met, Stephanie Otobo, who filed a suit for $5m against Apostle Johnson Suleman in a Canadian court in abuse of court process, now claims she is born again and wants to put the whole saga behind her and forget the matter and withdraw the case?

“Her father called her a liar. Her mother called her a liar. Her best friend said she was a blackmailer and when given the chance to prove them all wrong, she suddenly becomes born again? No! We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition.”

