6 die in Tatale robbery attack – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


6 die in Tatale robbery attack
At least six people have been killed in a robbery attack in the Northern Region town of Tatale, which started Sunday evening. The deceased persons comprise three robbers and three residents. Paramount Chief of Tatale Yankossor Gariba II told Joy News …

