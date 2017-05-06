6 sacrifices you must make to be a successful entrepreneur

Success does not come cheap. It requires hard work, perseverance and a lot of sacrifices to achieve it. It is difficult to abdicate something you are used to. However, when you think of the results of your sacrifice, you should be willing and ready to do away with them. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares the sacrifice you must make to be successful.

Time

We all have 24 hours. For many, this is never enough. However, if you really want to be successful, you have to plan your schedule and invest your time wisely. In addition, you have to cut off the things you waste time on and refocus them on important and relevant things. You barely have any free time if you are pursuing success.

Sleep

In this case, you have no choice than to deny yourself sleep. Yes, you may be tired after work and the weekend is the only time you may have to sleep. So, due to this, you sleep whenever you are opportune. Success full people sleep but they wake up at a point in time at night to do the things that will bring them that desired success.

Friends

The hard truth is you only need friends that key into your dreams and ambitions. If you find that kind of friend, you should keep that person. Of course, you have other friends that you won’t like to lose but you have to. In some situations, you may have them as friends but your level of communication will reduce as you are too busy chasing success.

Personal wants

You have to be very disciplined if you want success. You need every penny. So, you have to quit buying all those extravagant stuff. And even if you do not buy them, you still need to make the personal sacrifice to deny yourself of certain wants.

Social life

Partying and clubbing every weekend has to reduce. In fact, if you are obsessed with success, you are not supposed to have a social life. That is extreme you may say. But the truth is you have to significantly cut down your merry-go-round.

Relationships

It can be difficult to balance relationships and work. But if you have someone that understands that you have to pursue success, then stay with that person. Clearly, you have to find time to also stoke that relationship. If you cannot balance both ends, just quit and focus on one. Relationship or success? Success it is.

The post 6 sacrifices you must make to be a successful entrepreneur appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

