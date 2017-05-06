6-year-old dominates Facebook with calls for end to violence – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
6-year-old dominates Facebook with calls for end to violence
Vanguard
A poignant Facebook video is racking up views with its message of peace. The messenger is “Lil J,” a 6-year-old boy who asks people to “stop killing each other” in the video that was posted by his mother, Leanndra Cheatham, one week ago. Since that …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!