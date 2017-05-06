60-year-old man arrested with roasted human parts of cousin in Taraba

A 60-year-old man identified as Abubakar Abdulkadir has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of roasted human parts in Taraba State, DailyPost reports.

Speaking on Friday in Jalingo, the state capital, the spokesperson for the Police Command in the state, David Misal said Abdulkadir was apprehended at Alin-Gora Village in Ardo-kola Council Area of the state.

Misal said the suspect was arrested with body parts suspected to be that of his “nephew, Ali Gimba, who was reported missing since April 27.”

According to Misal, “He was found in possession of body parts of the missing boy. He roasted part of the boy’s body and loaded it in a sack.



“We also recovered a knife and a hoe which the suspect used in digging a hole to pour and cover the boy’s blood,”

“We want to know the purpose of this crime. Is it for ritual; to eat the flesh, or for sale.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

