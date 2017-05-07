Pages Navigation Menu

6000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days – Daily Mail

Posted on May 7, 2017


Daily Mail

6000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days
Daily Mail
Some 6,000 migrants hoping to head to Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean on Friday and Saturday in dozens of frantic operations coordinated by the Italian coastguard. Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border …
Thousands rescued in the MediterraneanThe Australian
Three thousand migrants rescued in the MediterraneanTelegraph.co.uk
Libya rescues 129 migrants stranded at seaVanguard

