6,000 out 30,000 of PHC facilities are functioning – Minister

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, Tuesday , revealed that out of 30,000 Primary Healthcare Centres, PHC, facilities in Nigeria, only 6,000 (20%), are functioning in full capacity.

Adewole stated this while d‎eclaring open the dissemination meeting of 2016 National Health Facility Survey, under Saving one million lives programme for Results, SOMLPforR, organised by Federal Ministry of Health, in Abuja.

He also condemned State Government that are owing health workers salaries, especially Osun State, who is owing up to three months salary arears, as this will affect the output of it workers.

According to him, “‎All States must commence revitalization of PHC. At least 10,000 PHC, facilities minimum, should be functioning in full capacity. There are about 30,000 facilities in country, only 20% are functioning in full capacity.

“Let see ourselves the way we are, there is no need to pretend, because ‎that is the basis for improvement.

“What we want is the basis for improvement. To me it is an achievement because it would provide us with the current reality of the facilities in this country. It shows us the status of health care in Nigeria”.

He noted, “What is most important is that this exercise focuses on Primary Healthcare and to some extent Secondary Healthcare but it hasn’t done anything on our tertiary healthcare.

“The truth is that we have general suboptimal performance. From all indices we are not where we ought to be.

“The solution is to strengthen our health system in a way that Nigerians will have confidence in the system”.

The Minister said, the solution is to ensure there is continuous quality training of health workers.

The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has concluded arrangement to revitalize 700 PHC, across the country.

World Bank lead Head Specialist, Benjamin Loevinsoh, condemned the report and called on the government to increase budgetary allocation for health.

He ‎also said 0.7% Gross Domestic Products, GDP, is too low and unacceptable, there is need for the federal government to review it.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

The post 6,000 out 30,000 of PHC facilities are functioning – Minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

