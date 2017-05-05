63-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to baby boy (photos)
A 63-year-old Nigerian woman has given birth to a baby boy. Her nephew, Kelvin Iyamu, who shared the story on Facebook wrote;
“God is too faithful to fail,has just bless my aunty with a baby boy at d age of 63 years old”
Here are more photos after the cut;
