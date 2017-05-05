Pages Navigation Menu

63-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to baby boy (photos)

A 63-year-old Nigerian woman has given birth to a baby boy. Her nephew, Kelvin Iyamu, who shared the story on Facebook wrote;

“God is too faithful to fail,has just bless my aunty with a baby boy at d age of 63 years old”

Here are more photos after the cut;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

