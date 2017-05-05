63-year-old Woman Welcomes First Child | Photos
63-year-old woman welcomes first child Kelvin Iyamu broke the news on social media after his aunt, aged 63, put to bed in a Nigerian hospital. Source: Facebook
The post 63-year-old Woman Welcomes First Child | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!