67 bandits surrenders arms in Sokoto State

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 67 bandits have surrendered their arms in Isa Local Government of Sokoto State, according to its Chairman, retired Col. Garba Moyi. The Chairman told Pressmen  in Sokoto on Sunday that the arms were surrendered under an Amnesty Programme of the state government, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba. Isa Local …

