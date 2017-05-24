Pages Navigation Menu

69 year-old man dies of heart attack while self servicing

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 69-year-old married man in Eastern Pennsylvania has reportedly died of heart attack in the course of a self service spree, which he streamed live. In the nearly 10 minutes of a video that went viral, his wife found him lying unconscious and called in the paramedics. All efforts to revive him proved abortive, though. His …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

