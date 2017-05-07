Pages Navigation Menu

7.6m cars putting undue pressure on roads, causing accidents – FRSC

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Monday said the number of cars in the country was putting undue pressure on the nation’s road network, thereby causing accidents. Oyeyemi said Nigeria has over 7.6 million cars plying through its 204, 000-kilometer road network. “These statistics show that there is high […]

