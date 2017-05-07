7 Things About Moji Olaiya You Should Know
A socking sad news brok today about Popular Yoruba Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya who died at the age of 42, barely 2-months after giving birth a baby.
She passed away in Canada on the 17th of May, 2017. Here are seven things you should know about the late actress, courtesy Pulseng.
1. Moji Olaiya was born on February 27, 1975, to highlife maestro Victor Olaiya.
2. 18 years after her first child, Adunoluwa, the late actress welcomed another child on March 17, 2017, in Canada.
3. Olaiya made her acting debut in the Wale Adenuga Super Story production, “No Pain No Gain,” in which she played Ireti. She made her indigenous movie debut in the Yoruba movie, “Agunbaniro”.
