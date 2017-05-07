7 tips for handling heartburn during pregnancy

There are quite a number of discomfort that comes with being pregnant. One of the commonest is pregnancy-induced heartburn. So, what is heartburn? It is a painful burning feeling in your chest or throat. It happens when stomach acid withdraws into your oesophagus, the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach. And pregnant women are more likely to experience heartburn. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 7 ways to handle it if you are pregnant.

Avoid fatty and spicy foods

You should avoid fatty and spicy foods. In addition to this, stay away from caffeinated and carbonated drinks as well as chocolate which can cause heartburn. These foods can increase the production of stomach acid.

Eat light meals regularly

Granted, your cravings for food may be over the roof. However, if you eat big to cushion your cravings, you are opening the door for heartburn. Eating light meals round the clock will prevent acid production and morning sickness.

Drink a lot of water

Water will keep you hydrated thus preventing heartburn. So, do not wait until you are tasty before you gulp water. Importantly, know that there is no substitute for water.

Do not lie instantly after eating

After eating, you may be tired and may want to lie down to rest a bit. You should wait until the food digest before you do. But, if it is absolutely necessary for you to do so, endeavour to lie on your left side because food digest faster and quicker if you sleep this way.

Do not wear tight attires

Wearing tight attires does not only lead to irritation during pregnancy, it also puts pressure on your abdomen thus making you vulnerable to heartburn. It is advisable to wear loose clothing.

Chew gum

If you have a serious heartburn, you should chew gum. This allows saliva to flow freely and this can minimise your body acid levels.

Maintain a healthy weight

Naturally, women add weight when they are pregnant. However, being overweight increases your risk of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and you may suffer from intermittent heartburn as a result.

