700 schools shut for non-payment of fees

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) has sealed off over 700 private nursery, primary and secondary schools for non-payment of registration fees and taxes.

Acting Chairman Bicci Alli said at a news briefing in Osogbo that the institutions disregarded paying or renewing registration fees.

Alli, who said the schools operated for years without licences, added that the government was left with no option but to shut them.

He said the exercise was to recoup taxes.

The acting chairman urged proprietors to pay levies and taxes to support government’s effort to improve education standard.

