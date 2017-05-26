702’s Redi Tlhabi to leave afternoon drive – Independent Online
702's Redi Tlhabi to leave afternoon drive
Johannesburg – Redi Tlhabi has announced that she will be leaving 702 to take up a fellowship in America, which means she needs to step away from her daily afternoon drive show on the talk station. Redi has been offered a opportunity in the United …
