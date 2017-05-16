Pages Navigation Menu

76, The Wedding Party win 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award – Vanguard

76, The Wedding Party win 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award
The NollywoodWeek Film Festival has announced Tuesday that The Wedding Party and 76 have jointly received the 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award. Nigerian singer Banky Wellington attends “The Wedding Party” premiere during the 2016 …
