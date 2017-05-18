79-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Awarded Bachelor’s Degree – Breitbart News
|
Breitbart News
|
79-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Awarded Bachelor's Degree
Breitbart News
A 79-year-old great-grandmother of 13 graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science after she completed an online degree program. Lucy Capers, 79, was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Computer Studies from the University of Maryland …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!