Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

8 Deaths Recorded Since Meningitis Outbreak in Kaduna – Commissioner

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government says it has recorded eight deaths since the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) which was reported in parts of the country in January. The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Dogo, confirmed this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. Dogo said that the state had recorded the […]

The post 8 Deaths Recorded Since Meningitis Outbreak in Kaduna – Commissioner appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.