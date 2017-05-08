8 Killed in Mississippi Shooting Spree | Suspect Arrested

One Willie Corey, 35 of Bogue Chitto has been arrested over the death of 8 persons, including a deputy Sheriff, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has said. According to CNN, the killing spree started at about 11.30PM on Saturday after a domestic call to Lee Drive, and the suspect was arrested just before 7AM […]

