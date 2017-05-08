800,000 IDPs benefit from UNDP cash transfer in North-East

About 800,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East have benefited from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) cash transfer, Mr Joerg Kuehnel, the Regional Coordinator has said. Kuehnel told the Nigerian Pilot Monday in Maiduguri that the beneficiaries were carefully selected for the programme. “We have done direct cash transfer as part of our […]

