Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

82 Chibok Girls: Nigerian Community in S/Africa commends FG

Posted on May 7, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

The Nigerian Community in South Africa on Sunday commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 82 Chibok girls held in captivity by Boko Haram group. On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

The post 82 Chibok Girls: Nigerian Community in S/Africa commends FG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.