82 Chibok Girls: Nigerian Community in S/Africa commends FG

Lagos – The Nigerian Community in South Africa on Sunday commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 82 Chibok girls held in captivity by Boko Haram group.

On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State.

With the latest development, the Federal Government has secured the release of 103 girls held by Boko Haram.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, said that the move was a welcome development and sign of good things to come.

Anyene told NAN in Lagos that Nigerians living in South Africa and citizens of other nationalities were happy for the latest released girls.

He said that at the height of the abduction three years ago, Nigerians and other citizens joined in the campaign to free the girls.

“ The Nigerian community in South Africa and other Africans resident in that country are happy with the latest events concerning the Chibok girls.

“ We commend the Federal Government and pledge to continue our support for the freeing of the remaining girls. We appreciate efforts by the government and Nigerians in ensuring that the girls are brought back safely,” he said.

Anyene urged the Federal Government to work hard and ensure that the remaining girls in captivity are released to end the trauma faced by their parents and guardians.

According to him, efforts should be made to re-orientate the freed girls before sending them back to their families.

“ I also appeal to Nigerians not to stigmatize the girls because of the experiences. Rather, we should assist in giving them a sense of belonging. They were part of us before their abduction and it is equally right that we treat them well,” he said.

The post 82 Chibok Girls: Nigerian Community in S/Africa commends FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

