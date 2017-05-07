Pages Navigation Menu

82 Chibok girls now in Abuja, received by Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Posted on May 7, 2017

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The freed 82 Chibok girls have arrived Abuja, the Nation’s capital, the Presidency has said.

A tweet by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday said that the girls have been received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A cross section of the 82 Chibok girls as they board the military helicopter that flew them to Abuja.

“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria”, Adesina tweeted.

The post 82 Chibok girls now in Abuja, received by Buhari’s Chief of Staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

