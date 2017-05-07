82 Chibok girls now in Abuja, received by Buhari’s Chief of Staff
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-The freed 82 Chibok girls have arrived Abuja, the Nation’s capital, the Presidency has said.
A tweet by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday said that the girls have been received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
“82 Chibok girls now in Abuja. Received on behalf of the President at the airport by Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari. Congrats Nigeria”, Adesina tweeted.
