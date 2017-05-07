82 Chibok girls swapped with Boko Haram prisoners

Eighty-two Chibok girls were released in exchange for Boko Haram suspects, the presidency has said.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, in a statement released on Saturday, said that negotiations with the Boko Haram sect resulted in the freedom of the girls.

According to TheCableNews, He noted that the negotiations were carried out in collaboration with security agencies, the military, the Switzerland government, Red Cross, local and international non-governmental organisations.

Shehu said that President Muhammadu Buhari received daily briefings throughout the negotiation process.

According to the statement, the president is expected to meet with the girls on Sunday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased to announce that negotiations to release more of the #ChibokGirls have yielded results. Today, 82 more #ChibokGirls were released,” it said.

“After lengthy negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

“The released #ChibokGirls are due to arrive in Abuja tomorrow Sunday May 7, and will be received by the President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari expresses his deep gratitude to all who played a part in ensuring the success of this operation, as follows: Security agencies, the military, the Government of Switzerland, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and local and international NGOs.

“The President has repeatedly expressed his total commitment towards ensuring the safe return of the #ChibokGirls, and all other Boko Haram captives.

“The President has received detailed briefings from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) at every stage of the negotiations/operation.”

Out of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in April 2014, 163 have regained their freedom.