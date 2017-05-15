82 Chibok girls to meet their parents‎ Friday

The Chairman, Chibok Community in Abuja, Hosea Tsambido, has revealed that the Federal Government has invited parents of the recently freed Chibok girls to meet with their daughters on Friday. The decision was taken after some representatives of the Chibok community, who met with the Federal Government last week, were given photographs of the girls […]

