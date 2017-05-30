Pages Navigation Menu

82 Chibok Girls to return home in September

Posted on May 30, 2017

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development for Rehabilitation, Aisha Alhassan, has said the released Chibok girls would remain under government’s care until September when they would be reintegrated into school at the commencement of the new academic session She said this on Tuesday (today) when the Department of State Services handed over the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

