82 released Chibok girls arrive Abuja

The 82 Chibok girls that were freed from Boko Haram captivity, have arrived in Abuja. The girls have been received by the Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President, Abba Kyari. They are however, still expected to meet with President Buhari by 4:00pm today. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has tweeted […]

