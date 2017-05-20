82 released Chibok girls finally meet their parents

The 82 Chibok school girls released by the Boko Haram sect reunited with their parents in Abuja . The parents were transported from Borno state to Abuja by the Federal government. The reunion took place at the state house Abuja.

The post 82 released Chibok girls finally meet their parents appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

