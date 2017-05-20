82 released Chibok girls finally meet their parents
The 82 Chibok school girls released by the Boko Haram sect reunited with their parents in Abuja . The parents were transported from Borno state to Abuja by the Federal government. The reunion took place at the state house Abuja.
Comments
