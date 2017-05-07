85-year-old dies trying to become oldest man to climb Mount Everest – The Independent
The Independent
85-year-old dies trying to become oldest man to climb Mount Everest
An 85-year-old Nepalese man died while attempting to scale Mount Everest to regain his title as the oldest person to climb the world's highest peak, officials said. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the base camp on Saturday evening but the cause of death …
85-year-old Everest record seeker died of altitude sickness
