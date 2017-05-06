85 year old man dies trying to set record on Mount Everest

An 85-year-old ex-Gurkha who was attempting to reclaim his title as the world’s oldest person to summit Mount Everest died at base camp on Saturday. Min Bahadur Sherchan was on a bid to reclaim a title that he lost to Japanese mountaineer Yuichiro Miura in 2013. “He passed away at the base camp today at …

