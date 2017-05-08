$8m NCA deal may be unconstitutional – Kofi Abotsi – Myjoyonline.com
$8m NCA deal may be unconstitutional – Kofi Abotsi
The controversial $6 million contract between the National Communications Authority (NCA) and NSO Group Technologies Limited – an Israeli company, maybe unconstitutional, Dean at the Faculty of Law at the GIMPA Law School, Ernest Kofi Abotsi has …
$4m Create, Loot & Share; NCA Boss Return $40000 Cash
