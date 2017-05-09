Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

9 Africans Announced as TEDGlobal 2017 Fellows | See Full List

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Idea sharing platform TED has announced its fellows for TEDGlobal 2017 who will join an amazing lineup of speakers at the conference scheduled to hold in Arusha, Tanzania from August 27-30, 2017. “This class clears a high bar of talent, creativity and eccentricity,” TED stated. For the first time, there were representatives from Somalia, Uruguay, […]

The post 9 Africans Announced as TEDGlobal 2017 Fellows | See Full List appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.