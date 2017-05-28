91st minute own goal gives PSG French Cup

A 91st-minute own goal by Issa Cissokho on Saturday gave Paris St-Germain a dramatic Coupe de France final match victory over Angers.

Unai Emery’s side looked set for extra time but Cissokho, brother of Aston Villa defender Aly, headed a corner into his own net in injury time.

Angers, playing in the final for the first time since 1957, escaped in the first half when Angel di Maria’s deflected cross hit the post.

But Nicolas Pepe then hit the post at the other end for the underdogs.

Emery has been under intense pressure after a disappointing first season at the Parc de Princes, with PSG finishing eight points behind Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

They were also dumped out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16.

Victory at the Stade de France ensured they will end the season with two trophies, having won 4-1 against Monaco in the French League Cup final in April.

But Emery has still arguably underachieved since replacing Laurent Blanc, who won the domestic title in each of his three seasons in charge.

They found it hard work against a physical Angers.

Their defender Ismael Traore was lucky not to be sent off in the second half for an appalling studs-first lunge into Julian Draxler’s shin.

Di Maria hit a free-kick into the side netting, and Edinson Cavani went close late on.

But Angers looked as if they had held out for an additional half-hour until Cissokho’s moment of misery in the first minute of stoppage time.(NAN)

