95 per cent of commercial tricycle operators in Plateau not registered – official

Mr Cornelius Shoilbial, Permanent Secretary, Special duties, Plateau Government House, says that 95 per cent of commercial tricycle operators in the state are not registered.

Shoilbial made the disclosure on Monday in Jos, at a media parley organised by the state government to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

He said that government’s decision to restrict the operators’ movement to 9pm was to curtail security challenges posed by the riders.

“Most of the tricycles are not duly registered, so it becomes difficult for the perpetrators to be traced when the tricycles are used to commit crime.

“We found out at a point that most of the crimes were traced to the tricycle operators and had to act quickly,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary said that curtailing the time of operations had yielded some fruits as the rate of crime and immorality had gone down.

The official urged Plateau residents to support government’s efforts to rid the state of crimes and restore permanent peace.

The post 95 per cent of commercial tricycle operators in Plateau not registered – official appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

