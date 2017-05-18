A Chibok father reunites with his daughter and shares his story – Fox News
Fox News
A Chibok father reunites with his daughter and shares his story
Finally free from captivity at the hands of Boko Haram, one Chibok girl just ran into her father's arms for the first time in three years. “When she saw me, she ran and grabbed me and started crying,” said Yakubu Nkeki, whose adopted daughter Maimuna …
Politics of prisoner-hostage swap
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
