A Comprehensive List Of Things That People Have Thrown At Politicians [Images+Videos]

Voicing your opinion – especially an unfavourable one – will no doubt leave you with a few haters.

But when politicians preach a belief as outdated as being against LGBT rights and same-sex marriage, for example, they really do deserve to be showered in glitter.

Yes, glitter bombs are among the strange items that have been flung at political candidates and the like around the world.

Mashable was kind enough to gather many of the recorded incidents, so let’s get to it:

The shoe battles:

You probably know about George Bush and that shoe so it’s a good place to start. From Mashable, it’s Hillary up first:

Clinton got what appeared to be a shoe thrown at her in Las Vegas during a speaking tour in 2014. The former secretary of state and presidential candidate was speaking at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries when a woman chucked her footwear at the stage. The woman missed, but she was still taken into custody.

Let’s deal with Bush and the shoe back in 2008, in Iraq at the time. Who is really to blame?

Then there are the glitter-bomb receivers:

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum, and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich have all been showered with glitter and it’s beautiful.

Here’s Gingrich’s moment of glory:

The salad dressing incident:

Conservative commentator Pat Buchanan was covered in the saucy goodness during a speech at Western Michigan University in 2005. Reals:

The flying eggs:

Both U.S. President Bill Clinton and California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger have received eggs to the face. The former was hit during a speaking tour in Warsaw, Poland in 2000, and the latter in 2003 during his campaign run (that image up top).

Over in the UK, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage got one, too – but he had a purple and yellow UKIP umbrella to protect him:

Lucky bugger.

Then there’s this beauty:

Oh, and we have to tell you about the pies:

All the pies.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman, and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown all have found themselves face-to-face with pies.

Mayor Willie Brown encountered three different varieties – cherry, tofu and pumpkin – while he spoke at a street-cleaning kickoff event in 1998:

Imagine the taste-combo going on there.

While most of the perps were found guilty for various offences, we can’t help but know who the real guilty party is.

Mashable has a few more up their sleeves, like the guy who received a mango with a message, and you can check those out here.

[source:mashable]

