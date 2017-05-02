A diversionary tactic to delay Nigeria’s 2017 budget? – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
A diversionary tactic to delay Nigeria's 2017 budget?
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Let me state unambiguously that I am only concerned about the early appropriation of the 2017 budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Other issues surrounding when, how, and where a copy of the 2017 budget got missing, and perhaps who took and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!