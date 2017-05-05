A-Ibom approves 7 community schools for free education – Vanguard
|
A-Ibom approves 7 community schools for free education
Vanguard
Uyo—IN further demonstration of its commitment to sustaining the free and compulsory education policy in Akwa Ibom State, the governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has granted approval for the upgrading and incorporation of seven community schools into the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!