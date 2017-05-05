Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A-Ibom approves 7 community schools for free education – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A-Ibom approves 7 community schools for free education
Vanguard
Uyo—IN further demonstration of its commitment to sustaining the free and compulsory education policy in Akwa Ibom State, the governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has granted approval for the upgrading and incorporation of seven community schools into the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.