A-Ibom Speaker seeks media synergy for devt agenda – Vanguard
|
A-Ibom Speaker seeks media synergy for devt agenda
Vanguard
Uyo—SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has stressed the importance of stepping up the synergy between legislators and media practitioners towards achieving the sustainable development agenda of the state government.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!