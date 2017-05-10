A Must Read! Why You Must Stop Opening Bottles With Your Teeth”

I use to feel sorry, whenever i see people open bottles with their teeth. It is not even like most of them have the best set of teeth, and i’m very sure that majority of them them don’t visit the dentists too as necessary. A singer once praised us for this “super power”, and i can’t help but imagine how super we do feel after showing this our uniquely stupid super power.

Opening bottles with your teeth can crack your teeth, it can get the cusps of your teeth fractured, it can cause (serious) tooth breaks, it can split your tooth, and it can get your tooth(s) dislodged too.

So, why would you want to risk these serious damages when you can always get a bottle opener?

Why would put yourself in serious pain(s) when you can go for a canned drink instead?

Plastic drinks are all over Nigeria this days, so why will you insist on taking that risk?

Plastic and Canned drinks are more convenient, and environmental friendly; they are more portable, and easier to transport than there bottled counterparts too, so let us all learn how to use them.

..please stay safe, and always remember that: No hard man, we all bleed red…

The post A Must Read! Why You Must Stop Opening Bottles With Your Teeth” appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

