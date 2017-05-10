Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A Must Read! Why You Must Stop Opening Bottles With Your Teeth”

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

I use to feel sorry, whenever i see people open bottles with their teeth. It is not even like most of them have the best set of teeth, and i’m very sure that majority of them them don’t visit the dentists too as necessary. A singer once praised us for this “super power”, and i can’t help but imagine how super we do feel after showing this our uniquely stupid super power.

Opening bottles with your teeth can crack your teeth, it can get the cusps of your teeth fractured, it can cause (serious) tooth breaks, it can split your tooth, and it can get your tooth(s) dislodged too.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

So, why would you want to risk these serious damages when you can always get a bottle opener?
Why would put yourself in serious pain(s) when you can go for a canned drink instead?
Plastic drinks are all over Nigeria this days, so why will you insist on taking that risk?

Plastic and Canned drinks are more convenient, and environmental friendly; they are more portable, and easier to transport than there bottled counterparts too, so let us all learn how to use them.

..please stay safe, and always remember that: No hard man, we all bleed red…

The post A Must Read! Why You Must Stop Opening Bottles With Your Teeth” appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.